La Vista's Salute to Summer 2021 a celebration of 'Home Sweet Home'

La Vista’s Salute to Summer is the official kickoff to summer — time to get outside, stretch our legs and see our neighbors. This annual event has always been a celebration of the community spirit found in La Vista.

It is a celebration of the place so many call, Home Sweet Home.

The 2021 event will look different than what other communities might do later this summer. While the pandemic has lessened and some have received their vaccine, Memorial Day weekend falls at a time when the end of the pandemic seems possible, but we aren’t quite out of it yet. By the end of May, thousands in our community will have received a vaccine, but there will be many others who will have not received it yet, and public health officials are recommending caution with regard to medium-to-large-sized public gatherings.

So, for La Vista’s 2021 annual celebration the City made the choice to take a different approach.