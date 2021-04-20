La Vista's Salute to Summer 2021 a celebration of 'Home Sweet Home'

La Vista’s Salute to Summer is the official kickoff to summer — time to get outside, stretch our legs and see our neighbors. This annual event has always been a celebration of the community spirit found in La Vista.
It is a celebration of the place so many call, Home Sweet Home.
The 2021 event will look different than what other communities might do later this summer. While the pandemic has lessened and some have received their vaccine, Memorial Day weekend falls at a time when the end of the pandemic seems possible, but we aren’t quite out of it yet. By the end of May, thousands in our community will have received a vaccine, but there will be many others who will have not received it yet, and public health officials are recommending caution with regard to medium-to-large-sized public gatherings.
So, for La Vista’s 2021 annual celebration the City made the choice to take a different approach.
On Thursday, May 27, the City will host its annual Hometown Heroes event at the Blue Star Memorial on the City Hall Campus. This event will take place outdoors and seats will be placed a safe distance apart. The event will also be live broadcast on the City’s Facebook page for those who can’t attend the ceremony. In the event of inclement weather, a live indoor broadcast will take place without in-person participation.
On Friday, May 28, enjoy the traditional fireworks display over the Central Park lake (formerly Civic Center Park). We ask that you gather with your immediate family only and continue to observe COVID safety practices. Be on the lookout for City staff who will be out and about with some special giveaways.
On Saturday, May 29, instead of a central parade route, the Salute to Summer Express mini parade will visit each neighborhood. Using a route similar to what is used for Santa’s Sleigh Ride in the winter, an entourage of entertainment and other goodies will travel throughout La Vista spreading summer cheer!
Also on Saturday, May 29, while the Salute to Summer Express visits neighborhoods, La Vista families are invited to visit one of four ice cream vendors located throughout the city. Vendors will distribute a free ice cream treat to each family member. The ice cream trucks will be open 1 to 5 p.m. in the following locations:
- G. Stanley Hall Elementary south parking lot
- Central Park playground roundabout
- La Vista Public Library west parking lot
- Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church south parking lot.