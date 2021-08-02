La Vista's Salute to Summer this Friday

Community Cookout, catered by Hy-Vee (hamburgers, hot dogs and chips) -- Picnic Area.

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Concert by Diamond Empire -- Stage.

9:30 p.m.

Fireworks Show -- Central Park Lake.

“This unique, end of summer event is a celebration of the community spirit found in La Vista,” Beaumont said.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including spacing activities as much as possible, requiring unvaccinated employees and volunteers to wear a mask, conveniently located hand sanitizer and providing masks.

The Sarpy/Cass Department of Health is providing free COVID vaccines at the event.

Parking for this event will be available in the street on Park View Boulevard, as well as via shuttle bus from two locations: La Vista City Park Ballfields (7629 Josephine St.) and La Vista City Centre Parking Garage (8121 City Centre Drive.) Parking at the shuttle stops is free, and the buses will run continually until after the fireworks show.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Fireworks can be seen from the event site on the City Hall Campus.

