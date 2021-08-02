La Vista's Salute to Summer this Friday

A shorter, rescheduled version of La Vista’s Salute to Summer is planned for this Friday, Aug. 6, on the La Vista City Hall Campus and at La Vista Keno.
“La Vista’s annual festival was unexpectedly abbreviated this past Memorial Day weekend, but in its place, the city has been working to create an event that will end the summer in style,” said Mitch Beaumont, community relations coordinator.
Activities begin at 3 p.m., and last until a spectacular fireworks display over La Vista’s Central Park Lake at 9:30 p.m.
The La Vista Salute to Summer events include:
3 to 9 p.m.
Car Show & Beer Garden -- east side of La Vista Keno.
Inflatable playground and yard games -- Festival Lawn Area.
Food Trucks -- parked on South 83rd Street, southeast of the Car Show.
Other treats include Top Pop'd Kettle Corn, Mr. Ice Cream, Kona Ice and Monarch Wings.
Note: not all snack vendors accept cards, so be prepared to pay either cash or card.
3 to 5 p.m.
Music DJ -- Stage.
6 p.m.
Presentation of Colors, National Anthem and Official Welcome -- Stage.
Community Cookout, catered by Hy-Vee (hamburgers, hot dogs and chips) -- Picnic Area.
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Concert by Diamond Empire -- Stage.
9:30 p.m.
Fireworks Show -- Central Park Lake.
“This unique, end of summer event is a celebration of the community spirit found in La Vista,” Beaumont said.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including spacing activities as much as possible, requiring unvaccinated employees and volunteers to wear a mask, conveniently located hand sanitizer and providing masks.
The Sarpy/Cass Department of Health is providing free COVID vaccines at the event.
Parking for this event will be available in the street on Park View Boulevard, as well as via shuttle bus from two locations: La Vista City Park Ballfields (7629 Josephine St.) and La Vista City Centre Parking Garage (8121 City Centre Drive.) Parking at the shuttle stops is free, and the buses will run continually until after the fireworks show.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Fireworks can be seen from the event site on the City Hall Campus.