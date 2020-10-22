Law enforcement asks for publics help with locating runaway juvenile

Law enforcement is searching for a juvenile that on Wednesday evening reportedly ran away from a Papillion foster home, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Raheem Blue-Ellis, 12, cut off an ankle monitoring device he was wearing before departing, the release says.

The child is described as being a light-skinned Black male, approximately 5-foot-1 and 138 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. The release says he was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black sweat pants and black slide sandals.

Police said that no information has been received indicating that the child is in danger or been abducted. Anybody with information regarding the case is being asked to contact Investigator Barry Paschall at 402-350-0572.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.