Law enforcement offer mobile tips, crime prevention app

The La Vista, Papillion and Bellevue police departments and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office have partnered to bring a new crime prevention/tips mobile app to all residents of Sarpy County.
See It, Say It, Send It is available in the App Store on any iOS device or in the Google Play Store. The app went live early last week.
Inspired by the “See something, Say something” movement, the app allows law enforcement to send location-based messages about current or past suspicious activity, be proactive in warning about potential criminal activity and alert the community of missing or endangered persons.
The app also allows users to capture images, video or audio of suspicious activity and anonymously send it to the closest law enforcement agency.
This serves as a new way for law enforcement to interact with and communicate with the local community.
“It’s allowing us to fill that gap where, if somebody sees something that doesn’t feel right or look right, but isn’t necessarily criminal,” said Sgt. Brian Stolley, LVPD. “We see citizens are sometimes hesitant to call police when it’s not something criminal. This allows them to send it in. It is kept in the tip database if something later comes up.”
For example, people could send in a photo of an unfamiliar car or person hanging around their neighborhood.
“We would at least have a photo of that vehicle for if we have thefts reported later,” Stolley said. “This gives up a more timely way to collect that information and fill that gap. It gets that information to law enforcement, though you don’t necessarily need to call 911.”
Tips can be submitted anonymously, or not, all at the users control.
“The real value is we can community back to you anonymously, get more information and have that conversation without knowing who you are,” Stolley said.
Developed in 2018, the app is being used in communities throughout 25 states.
“Essentially, my business models as a way to decentralize people's relationship with law enforcement because we all travel,” said app developer Kevin Angell, CEO of Crowdsourced Geofencing Solutions LLC. “Prior to the introduction of the app, you’d have to download an app specific to a police department. You might have eight different apps and have to know what jurisdiction you were in.
“Instead, we made the app itself the central part, the platform. The app works based on your location and knows where to send your tip.”
The app also allows police to push information to those in the area. A big benefit, Angell said, is that it provides pertinent information based on your location, rather than information you may not be able to do anything with.
“As more communities across the country start using it across the country start using it, you’ll have value wherever it is,” Stolley said.
The app does not track any data or log any location information.
“If you send a tip, it is truly anonymous,” Angell said.
A two-year subscription to the program was funded through a $40,000 grant provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“This allows us to provide the app free to citizens, with the agencies paying for the subscription to receive the tips,” Stolley said.
After two years, Stolley said police will reevaluate the usefulness of the app, at which point they could reapply for the grant.
For now, the goal is to get residents online and using the app.
“To start receiving those tips and hopefully lead to clearing more of our property crimes,” Stolley said. “Having the community involved and opening those lines of communication.”
He says the app has proved successful solving theft in the Kearney area.
That success was what spurred LVPD to look into bringing the program to the Omaha metro.
“We saw the potential for this being useful for us,” Stolley said. “In order for it to work, we had to at least have all of Sarpy County involved.”
Police advise that the app does not replace 911. If you see a crime in progress, call 911 immediately.
“If it looks suspicious, if it doesn’t look right, let us know,” Stolley said. “We’re hoping it’ll remove some hesitance for people to report suspicious activity to us, whether they’re not comfortable speaking with police, don’t want us at their house or don’t want to waste our time. This makes it easier to communicate with us without having an officer come out to the house.”