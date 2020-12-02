Let's Eat sets up shop in downtown Papillion

Papillion is now home to the new Let’s Eat restaurant, but what is unique is that this business has a different menu and chefs each week.

Let’s Eat is a permanent pop-up located in the historical Downtown Papillion district.

A pop-up restaurant is a non-traditional restaurant that features up-and-coming chefs, seasoned chefs, restaurants, and specialty cooks and bakers.

Jeanie George, owner of Let’s Eat, said she is excited to bring Papillion a variety of foods that the community might not have tasted before.

She said Let’s Eat will provide the chefs from visiting restaurants the chance to experiment with food. George said the inspiration for the name of Let’s Eat came from her childhood.

“The name let’s eat is something I used to say as a little kid before we ate Thanksgiving, the Thanksgiving meal we’d pray and then it would be up to me, I was the baby of five, I’d have to say let’s eat,” George said.

“I’m really big into community and bringing people together,” George said. “I love downtown Papillion. I live in Papillion and I just think we could be so much more, we could have so much more variety in experiences.”