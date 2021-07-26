Live Music! 7/28 to 8/4

Featured Act: Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
Rave On Productions brings “Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story” back to Sarpy County stages on July 30 and 31.
The show has a new face, with Jesse White replacing Billy McGuigan as Buddy Holly. Ryan McGuigan plays “The Crickets” bassist Joe B Mauldin, and his brother, Matthew McGuigan, plays drummer Jerry Allison.
Ryan and Matthew McGuigan have been in the music industry for around 20 years, and White has been in it for about four years.
“I was doing it with Billy at the Omaha Community Playhouse in 2003,” Ryan McGuigan said. “It’ll be nice to have a new face and it’s fun to do it with somebody new.”
Billy McGuigan isn’t leaving the show, but rather taking on the role of producer and director, which has been a career goal of his.
“I remember watching ‘Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story’ in London when I was in my late 20s and I was completely blown away. It’s a feeling I’ll never forget,” Billy McGuigan said in a press release.
The show features more than 20 of Holly’s greatest hits, including ‘That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Everyday,” “Oh Boy,” “Not Fade Away,” “Rave On,” and “Raining In My Heart.”
“Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story” will be performed Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Soaring Wings Vineyard in Springfield.
Tickets are available for $35 at bit.ly/buddy-holly-story. Tickets are also available day-of-show at the Soaring Wings Vineyard.
Pre-show activities feature a live DJ from media sponsor My Boomer Radio for audience requests, and ‘50s dance lessons with Kimberly Faith Hickman and students from the McGuigan Arts Academy.
Live Music! Wednesday, July 28 to Wednesday, August 4
Friday, July 30 - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. -- Kaylyn Sahs - Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake, Papillion -- Free
Friday, July 30 - 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. -- Swampboy - Blues -- Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield - $5
Friday, July 30 -- 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. -- Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story -- ‘50s Rock -- SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion - $35
Saturday, July 31 -- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- Club JK -- Twisted Vine, Papillion -- Free
Saturday, July 31 -- 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. -- Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story -- ‘50s Rock -- Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield - $35
Sunday, August 1 -- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- Rick Spurgin -- Acoustic -- Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield -- Free
Always let the Papillion Times know of any upcoming shows at adam.branting@papilliontimes.com. Emmalee Scheibe contributed to this week's rundown.