Live Music! 7/28 to 8/4

Featured Act: Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story

Rave On Productions brings “Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story” back to Sarpy County stages on July 30 and 31.

The show has a new face, with Jesse White replacing Billy McGuigan as Buddy Holly. Ryan McGuigan plays “The Crickets” bassist Joe B Mauldin, and his brother, Matthew McGuigan, plays drummer Jerry Allison.

Ryan and Matthew McGuigan have been in the music industry for around 20 years, and White has been in it for about four years.

“I was doing it with Billy at the Omaha Community Playhouse in 2003,” Ryan McGuigan said. “It’ll be nice to have a new face and it’s fun to do it with somebody new.”

Billy McGuigan isn’t leaving the show, but rather taking on the role of producer and director, which has been a career goal of his.

“I remember watching ‘Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story’ in London when I was in my late 20s and I was completely blown away. It’s a feeling I’ll never forget,” Billy McGuigan said in a press release.