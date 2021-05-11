Local eight-grader wins second place in state treasurer's contest

Isaac Smith, an eighth grade student at St. Columbkille Catholic School in Papillion, has been awarded a second prize in 2021 Nebraska State Treasurer’s essay contest “Why I Want to Go to College.”
Co-sponsored by the Omaha Storm Chasers, the prize winners were recognized Sunday afternoon at Werner Park prior to first pitch. The contest was open to seventh- and eighth-graders in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts, and well as three winners from the rest of the United States.
“I felt surprised, excited, and thankful,” Isaac said.
Nebraska Treasurer John Murante said in a statement that “the quality of the students’ writing, their clarity of vision for their futures, and their expressions of gratitude to parents, siblings, teachers, and mentors were tremendously impressive.”
Each winner receives a cash reward of $500 for third place, $1,000 for second place, and $2,000 for first place, which will be in the form of a contribution to each student’s Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST529) college account. This is the 19th year of the contest.
“I was very excited for him,” said Isaac’s father, Dan. “You can never get too much help into going to college these days”
Dan noted he had set up a NEST529 account when he was a toddler. “Been putting money in when I can, so this is nice.”
In his essay, Isaac described his three reasons for wanting to attend college: “My desire to learn, to become involved and develop my interests, and to become a more independent person.”
Murante said despite challenges facing students, the essay contest allows those “in public, private and home school environments to focus on the positives – their goals for life and the importance of saving for their future education.”
“Efforts like this not only provides an additional chance for students to sharpen their writing skills, but it makes it more likely every Nebraskan has the opportunity graduate vocational training or a higher educational institution debt-free,” Murante said.
Winners of the 2021 contest and their hometowns are listed below:
Nebraska’s First Congressional District
First Place: Madison Johnson, Waverly.
Second Place: Lilian (Lily) Crandall-Peterson, Lincoln
Third Place: Addison Williams, Lincoln
Nebraska’s Second Congressional District
First Place: Cooper Mroczek, Elkhorn.
Second Place: Isaac Smith, Papillion.
Third Place: Brett Vance, Elkhorn.