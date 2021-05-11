Local eight-grader wins second place in state treasurer's contest

Isaac Smith, an eighth grade student at St. Columbkille Catholic School in Papillion, has been awarded a second prize in 2021 Nebraska State Treasurer’s essay contest “Why I Want to Go to College.”

Co-sponsored by the Omaha Storm Chasers, the prize winners were recognized Sunday afternoon at Werner Park prior to first pitch. The contest was open to seventh- and eighth-graders in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts, and well as three winners from the rest of the United States.

“I felt surprised, excited, and thankful,” Isaac said.

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante said in a statement that “the quality of the students’ writing, their clarity of vision for their futures, and their expressions of gratitude to parents, siblings, teachers, and mentors were tremendously impressive.”

Each winner receives a cash reward of $500 for third place, $1,000 for second place, and $2,000 for first place, which will be in the form of a contribution to each student’s Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST529) college account. This is the 19th year of the contest.

“I was very excited for him,” said Isaac’s father, Dan. “You can never get too much help into going to college these days”