Local Girl Scouts adapt cookie sales to pandemic

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’re in luck. Girl Scout cookies went on sale Friday.

Girl Scouts like Laura and Angel Campbell of Papillion Troop 44461 are sharing cookie information on Facebook and promoting their individual cookie links for contactless delivery.

“We’re going to do some drive-thrus and cookies booths but safely, as contactless as possible,” Angel said.

Laura said the girls hope to offer booths in a trunk-or-treat format like people do for Halloween, with cookies set up in the back of cars so people can come around to find cookies.

“Similar to how many businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts will be making adjustments to face the challenges the pandemic presents,” said Susan Payne, public relations specialist with Girl Scouts of Nebraska. “Because the cookie funds are so vital to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, we are introducing new sale methods that ensure the safety of Girl Scouts and our volunteers, while giving customers access to easy, safe and touchless transactions.”