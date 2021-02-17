Local Girl Scouts adapt cookie sales to pandemic

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’re in luck. Girl Scout cookies went on sale Friday.
Girl Scouts like Laura and Angel Campbell of Papillion Troop 44461 are sharing cookie information on Facebook and promoting their individual cookie links for contactless delivery.
“We’re going to do some drive-thrus and cookies booths but safely, as contactless as possible,” Angel said.
Laura said the girls hope to offer booths in a trunk-or-treat format like people do for Halloween, with cookies set up in the back of cars so people can come around to find cookies.
“Similar to how many businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts will be making adjustments to face the challenges the pandemic presents,” said Susan Payne, public relations specialist with Girl Scouts of Nebraska. “Because the cookie funds are so vital to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, we are introducing new sale methods that ensure the safety of Girl Scouts and our volunteers, while giving customers access to easy, safe and touchless transactions.”
Alongside traditional sale methods, Girl Scouts of the USA is giving Scouts the tools for virtual cookie bookies, drive-thru and curbside pickup options, online orders that ship directly to the customers door and a partnership with Grubhub food delivery service.
This year, Troop 44461 has a goal of 3,500 boxes between all its members. The Campbell sisters were each part of the 500 Club last year, a first for both.
“They make people happy and they’re delicious,” Laura said.
All proceeds earned by Nebraska Girl Scouts stay in the state, benefiting fun projects, as well as service projects decided on by the Troop. Troop 44461 often uses proceeds for camping trips.
“When we sell them, we get more cash,” Angel said. “We can also get cute prizes and badges.”
This year’s cookie menu offers the new Toast-Yay! — a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing — alongside longtime favorites: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Girl Scout S’mores and Shortbread; all for $4 each. A newer gluten-free offering, Caramel Chocolate Chip, are $5 a package.
Girl Scout S’mores will be retired after the 2021 cookie season.
To buy cookies from Angel, visit app.abcsmartcookies.com/#/social-link-landing/571992e1-5f9c-4dba-b760-791febee7a5b. To buy cookies from Laura, visit app.abcsmartcookies.com/#/social-link-landing/b74ca898-868b-4b49-955f-74d4df3f972c.
To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutsnebraska.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.
For families of Papillion-area girls not involved with Girl Scouts, an upcoming Papillion-area winter hike and scavenger hunt will offer more information.
The free, family-friendly recruitment event will be held Feb. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Camp Maha, 17114 S. 63rd St., and includes in-park and take-home outdoor activities, as well as information about the opportunities and adventures available in Girl Scouts.
Girl Scout staff will be on-hand to answer questions and help girls register. There will be statewide prize drawings for anyone who registers as a new Girl Scout member after attending the event. Girls must register by March 6 to be eligible for the prize drawing. Two $20 Girl Scout program credits will be given away.
Masks are required, and participants are asked to stay appropriately distanced from other families. There will be a check in/check out station.