Local high school journalists bring home state awards

State Journalism Championship Class A Results:
Papillion La Vista High School (PLHS Monarchs) — Team state champion
Izzy Fonfara Drewel — state champion — Yearbook Theme Copy Writing
Anthony Rubek — state champion — Sports News Writing
Grace Brown — state runner-up — Yearbook Sports Writing
Eva Burklund — state runner-up — Advertising
Abigail Jense — state runner-up — Column Writing
Caitlyn Ryan — state runner-up — Sports News Writing
Jackson Vetter — state runner-up — Sports/Action Photography
Jackson Vetter & Anthony Rubek — state runner-up — Broadcast Feature Story
Eva Burklund — Third Place — Entertainment Review Writing
Reilly Healey — Third Place — Editorial Cartooning
Nicole Perez — Third Place — Column Writing
Mayerly Gallegos-Perez — Fourth Place — Yearbook Sports Writing
Chloe Harker — Fourth Place — Yearbook Theme Copy Writing
Emma Leslie — Fourth Place — Newspaper Feature Writing
Jackson Vetter — Fourth Place — News/Feature Photography
Ginnie Walton — Fourth Place — Editorial Cartooning
Lauren McKinney — Fifth Place — Info Grpahic Design
Izzy Fonfara Drewel & Chloe Harker — Fifth Place — Yearbook Theme Development
Paige Addleman — Sixth Place — News/Feature Photography
Sara Badura — Sixth Place — Yearbook Sports Writing
Zachary Long — Sixth Place — Photo/Artistic Illustration
Samantha Riggs — Seventh Place — Broadcast Sports Story
Tyler Henkel & Sam Mueggenberg — Seventh Place — Broadcast PSA
Leah Hunter — Eighth Place — Broadcast PSA
Abigail Jensen — Eighth Place — Info Graphic Design
Eva Burklund, Abigail Jensen, Emma Leslie, Sophie Schlapia & Katelyn Squires — Eighth Place — In-Depth Newspaper Coverage
Papillion La Vista South High School (PLSHS Titans) — Fourth Overall
Ben Erickson, state champion in Editorial Cartooning
Alayna Kustka, state champion in Broadcast News Story
Krystin Collins (PLV Media), state champion in Broadcast Sports Story
Kaia Sullivan, state runner-up in Editorial Writing
Kaia Sullivan, state runner-up in Headline Writing
Tyler Geiger, Third in Yearbook Feature Writing
Tessa Magner, Third in Yearbook Theme Copy Writing
Ben Erickson, Hailey Nourse, Kaia Sullivan and Fiona Wiberg (team), Third in In-Depth Newspaper Coverage
Michael Stamps, Fourth in Newspaper Sports Feature Writing
Ben Erickson, Fifth in Entertainment Review Writing
Ben Erickson, Fifth in Photo/Artistic Illustration
Alayna Kustka, Sixth in Broadcast Public Service Announcement
Fiona Wiberg, Seventh in Newspaper Feature Writing
Tessa Magner, Addie Miller and Tyler Geiger (team), Seventh in Yearbook Theme Development
Bryn Hansen, Eighth in Yearbook Feature Writing
Alayna Kustka, Eighth in Broadcast Sports Story
Alayna Kustka, Eighth in Broadcast Feature Story