Local high school journalists bring home state awards
Local high school journalists bring home state awards

State Journalism Championship Class A Results:

Papillion La Vista High School (PLHS Monarchs) — Team state champion

Izzy Fonfara Drewel — state champion — Yearbook Theme Copy Writing

Anthony Rubek — state champion — Sports News Writing

Grace Brown — state runner-up — Yearbook Sports Writing

Eva Burklund — state runner-up — Advertising

Abigail Jense — state runner-up — Column Writing

Caitlyn Ryan — state runner-up — Sports News Writing

Jackson Vetter — state runner-up — Sports/Action Photography

Jackson Vetter & Anthony Rubek — state runner-up — Broadcast Feature Story

Eva Burklund — Third Place — Entertainment Review Writing

Reilly Healey — Third Place — Editorial Cartooning

Nicole Perez — Third Place — Column Writing

Mayerly Gallegos-Perez — Fourth Place — Yearbook Sports Writing

Chloe Harker — Fourth Place — Yearbook Theme Copy Writing

Emma Leslie — Fourth Place — Newspaper Feature Writing

Jackson Vetter — Fourth Place — News/Feature Photography

Ginnie Walton — Fourth Place — Editorial Cartooning

Lauren McKinney — Fifth Place — Info Grpahic Design

Izzy Fonfara Drewel & Chloe Harker — Fifth Place — Yearbook Theme Development

Paige Addleman — Sixth Place — News/Feature Photography

Sara Badura — Sixth Place — Yearbook Sports Writing

Zachary Long — Sixth Place — Photo/Artistic Illustration

Samantha Riggs — Seventh Place — Broadcast Sports Story

Tyler Henkel & Sam Mueggenberg — Seventh Place — Broadcast PSA

Leah Hunter — Eighth Place — Broadcast PSA

Abigail Jensen — Eighth Place — Info Graphic Design

Eva Burklund, Abigail Jensen, Emma Leslie, Sophie Schlapia & Katelyn Squires — Eighth Place — In-Depth Newspaper Coverage

Papillion La Vista South High School (PLSHS Titans) — Fourth Overall

Ben Erickson, state champion in Editorial Cartooning

Alayna Kustka, state champion in Broadcast News Story

Krystin Collins (PLV Media), state champion in Broadcast Sports Story

Kaia Sullivan, state runner-up in Editorial Writing

Kaia Sullivan, state runner-up in Headline Writing

Tyler Geiger, Third in Yearbook Feature Writing

Tessa Magner, Third in Yearbook Theme Copy Writing

Ben Erickson, Hailey Nourse, Kaia Sullivan and Fiona Wiberg (team), Third in In-Depth Newspaper Coverage

Michael Stamps, Fourth in Newspaper Sports Feature Writing

Ben Erickson, Fifth in Entertainment Review Writing

Ben Erickson, Fifth in Photo/Artistic Illustration

Alayna Kustka, Sixth in Broadcast Public Service Announcement

Fiona Wiberg, Seventh in Newspaper Feature Writing

Tessa Magner, Addie Miller and Tyler Geiger (team), Seventh in Yearbook Theme Development

Bryn Hansen, Eighth in Yearbook Feature Writing

Alayna Kustka, Eighth in Broadcast Sports Story

Alayna Kustka, Eighth in Broadcast Feature Story

