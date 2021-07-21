Local readers hit 1,000 book goal

Three local readers completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge this month.

Presley Fritch is 23 months old. Her mother, Colleen, said Presley’s favorites include “Grumpy Monkey” by Suzanne Lang, and “The Cat in the Hat Comes Back” by Dr. Seuss.

Lexi Rhods is two years old, and will be going to school at Tara Heights this fall. Her brother, Lucas, is four years old.

He will be attending St. Columbkille. Their mother, Janice, said Lexi loves to read books with animals in them, while Lucas is a fan of the “Pete the Cat” series.

Each will receive 10 free books, a t-shirt, and certificate for their accomplishments.

Kelly Warehime, Youth Services Manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten in February. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.

