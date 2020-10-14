Lori Hansen announces retirement from City of Papillion Parks & Recreation; leaving legacy of growth

“Lori has made a tremendous positive impact on the Papillion community,” said Mayor David Black. “She will certainly be missed, but the legacy she has left — especially Papillion Landing — will be felt for many years to come. Lori has been a good friend to many and her work here is another one of the reasons that Papillion feels like home for so many.”

The opportunity to build Papillion Landing has been a career highlight.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of getting to plan for and build this place and I’m very, very proud of it. I’m proud to leave it in the good hands of my competent staff to take this off into the future because it’s going to be an amazing facility,” said Hansen.

It’s not only the new facilities or programs that Hansen counts as her proudest achievements. She said the “little things” made the job worthwhile.

She described a time where she switched jobs for a day with someone else in the department. She chose to swap roles with a young man who was working as a summer attendant at Papio Bay. He later entered the Navy and continued to visit and stay in touch with Hansen. Years later he asked her why she chose him to be Recreation Director that day.

“Because you looked like somebody who would be awesome at it,” she answered.