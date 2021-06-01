Lou Gehrig Exhibit At Werner Park

The Sarpy County Tourism Office, located at Werner Park, has an exhibit honoring Yankee legend Lou Gehrig on view during business hours and Storm Chasers games until June 16.

On loan from the Boys Town Hall of History, the exhibit includes a bust of Gehrig originally displayed at Yankee Stadium. The bust was donated to Boys Town in 1948. Gehrig and teammate Babe Ruth visited Boys Town in 1927.

“We are honored to display the Lou Gehrig Memorial in our office and thankful to Boys Town for allowing us the privilege,” said Fred Uhe, tourism director at Sarpy County Tourism.

“I encourage the community and all visitors to stop by the office to see the incredible sculpture and educate themselves on the horrible disease that ended Lou Gehrig’s life.”

Gehrig was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 1939, dying soon after in 1941. The neurodegenerative neuromuscular disease causes a progressive loss of motor neurons that control voluntary muscles. ALS became known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease.”

Lou Gehrig Day will be celebrated on June 2 at Werner Park.

“MLB and Minor League Baseball can really help raise awareness of what ALS is,” said Martie Cordaro, President of the Omaha Storm Chasers. “Some people hear Lou Gehrig’s disease and ALS and they don’t connect the two. So, celebrating Lou Gehrig’s life and his battle with ALS on Lou Gehrig Day will both honor his legacy and strengthen the fight for a cure for ALS.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.