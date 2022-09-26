Lux American Grill opens at Papillion apartment complex

A new restaurant at a Papillion apartment complex has both the MLB Pass and NFL Ticket so diners can enjoy their favorite baseball and football games.

Lux American Grill, 9839 S. 96th St., Suite 105, in Papillion, is next to the Lux Apartments. It opened last week and will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

An extensive menu includes starters such as garlic bread bites and prime rib sliders; salads, including Caesar and a wedge; burgers and sandwiches; entrees such as carbonara and seared salmon and a couple of desserts.

Find out more at facebook.com/luxamericangrill.