Maguire First To Beat Book Challenge

Nora Maguire has completed the Papillion Public Library’s “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge. She will receive 10 free books, a t-shirt, and certificate for her accomplishment.

Miss Maguire, 5, loves animal books, particularly bunnies, kitties, and puppies. She also enjoys comedy, her favorites include the Betty Bunny series, “The Very Impatient Caterpillar,” and “Interrupting Chicken.” She plans to attend Bell Elementary School in the fall.

Kelly Warehime, Youth Services Manager at the library, launched “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” in February. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.