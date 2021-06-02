 Skip to main content
Maguire is first 1,000-book reader
0 comments

20210602_pt_maguire.jpg

Nora Maguire has completed the Papillion Public Library’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge.

 Courtesy photo

Nora Maguire has completed the Papillion Public Library’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge. She will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and certificate for her accomplishment.

Miss Maguire, 5, loves animal books, particularly bunnies, kitties, and puppies. She also enjoys comedy.

Her favorites include the Betty Bunny series, “The Very Impatient Caterpillar,” and “Interrupting Chicken.” She plans to attend Bell Elementary School in the fall.

Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” in February. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.

