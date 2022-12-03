Man gets prison time for leaving noose for Black co-worker to find

An Omaha man was sentenced to four months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to placing a noose on the seat of a floor scrubber at a La Vista business.

Bruce Quinn, 66, was charged earlier this year with one count of interference with federally protected activities, a federal civil rights violation. In pleading guilty, Quinn admitted that he placed the noose on the seat to intimidate a Black co-worker and interfere with his employment.

According to court documents, the charge arises from an incident in June 2020. A Black employee at Oriental Trading Co. in La Vista, where Quinn also worked, found a small noose laid on the seat of his floor scrubber. He was the only Black employee trained to use the floor scrubber.

The noose, which was made of orange twine that had been twisted and knotted, caused the Black employee to become “extremely distraught.” He did not return to work for multiple days afterward and later told investigators he thought the noose was a death threat directed at him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska.

Court documents show that Quinn admitted to investigators that he knew the noose would be threatening and upsetting to his co-worker. According to the plea agreement, Quinn also said that “Nazi stuff doesn’t make Black people crazy, but a hangman’s noose certainly would” during an interview with investigators.

“Federal courts have long recognized the noose as one of the most vile symbols in American history”, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a news release. “Individuals, like this defendant, who use a noose to convey a threat of violence at a workplace will be held accountable for their actions.”

In addition to four months in prison, Quinn also will serve one year of supervised release upon leaving prison. He faced up to one year of imprisonment. A restitution hearing is Jan. 6.