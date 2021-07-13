Masks will be optional at Papillion La Vista schools this year

The COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved for children under age 12. There is speculation that it could be approved in the fall.

Children 12 and older are eligible, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that they get vaccinated.

Release of the district's plan comes just days after the CDC issued new guidance for K-12 schools.

The CDC said masks “should be worn” indoors by all people 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

It said that “consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

The CDC recommended that schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce transmission risk.

When that's not possible, such as when schools cannot fully reopen while maintaining those distances, it is especially important to layer other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking, the CDC said.