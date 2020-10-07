Mathnasium of Papillion is a new tutoring center that offers in-person and remote learning for students who want to improve math skills

By June, the business reopened its doors and Koester said that about half of the students returned to in-person learning while the other half continued learning remotely. Mathnasium, which is located in the Midlands Place shopping center along Highway 370 and Washington Street, is enforcing strict safety protocols.

Koester explained that instructors wear masks, hand washing is required upon entering the building, hand sanitizer is readily available, and the location is operating at only one-fourth capacity due to social distancing recommendations. Supplies are not shared and there are plexiglass barriers between the students and tutors.

“As we learn more about COVID and how it spreads, we’re able to take additional steps to be even safer,” said Koester.

Mathnasium provides instruction for subjects up to and including precalculus. Students range from second grade up to twelfth.

“It’s all over the board. So our little, kind of personal motto is ‘Help students catch up, keep up, get ahead.’ So, we have some high school students in [precalculus] who are just wanting to do as well as they can there. We’ve got some ACT prep students,” said Koester. “Probably the bulk of our students are in the middle school range where some of them absolutely love math and can’t get enough and want more.