Metro Conference dual wrestling tournament

A split-site Metro Conference dual tournament ended with a trio of unbeaten winners Saturday.

Class A No. 1 Millard South, fourth-ranked Papillion-La Vista and Millard West went a combined 13-0 to take home conference crowns.

Two-time defending state team champion Millard South won four duals by an average of 62 points for the title at Omaha Bryan. It was the eighth straight Metro crown for the Patriots.

Papio won five duals, including a 60-21 victory over sixth-ranked Omaha Central, to take the championship at Omaha Creighton Prep. Millard West won four duals to take the title at the Omaha Benson site.

COVID-19 concerns caused the cancellation of the conference’s individual tournament.