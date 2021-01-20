Midlands Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Midlands Community Foundation is now accepting applications for several of its charitable funds:
• The Alex Shives Scholarship is a scholarship available to a graduating senior from either Papillion-La Vista or Papillion-La Vista South who has participated on the boys or girls golf team at either high school. The scholarship fund will distribute one, one-time $2,500 scholarship to the student. In addition, applicants must maintain a GPA of 2.5 or above, show financial need, and show exemplary community service and active volunteerism.
• The Kaiti Williams Memorial Scholarship is a scholarship available to graduating female student athletes from Papillion-La Vista South High School who are pursuing a higher education and are participating in sports at the collegiate level. The scholarship fund will distribute one, one time $1,000 scholarship to the student. In addition, applicants must have participated in high school sports for a minimum of two years, be in the top 25% of their class, maintain a GPA of 3.0 or above, and show evidence of community service.
• The Mark and Rose Delaney Memorial Scholarship is a scholarship available to current or incoming high school students at a high school that is operated by the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools. The fund will award one, one-time $500 scholarship to the student. Applicants must show financial need, be involved in non-academic, extracurricular activities and be in top 50% of their class.
• The Mary Beth Harrold Scholarship is a scholarship available to a current female graduating senior from the Papillion-La Vista school district who plans to pursue a business or entrepreneurial degree. The scholarship fund will distribute one, one-time $500 scholarship to the student. In addition, applicants must participate in DECA or FBLA and be in the top 50% of their class with a minimum 3.0 GPA. They must show financial need and be involved in non-academic and extra-curricular activities.
• The Papillion Softball Woolhiser Memorial Scholarship is a scholarship available to graduating female seniors from the Papillion-La Vista school district who have played recreational or select softball for the Papillion Softball Organization for a minimum of three years. The scholarship fund will distribute two, one-time $500 scholarships (one to Papillion-La Vista High School and one to Papillion-La Vista South High School). In addition, applicants must be in the top 50% of their class with a minimum 2.5 GPA.
• The Sarpy County Bar Association Scholarship is a scholarship available to students studying criminal justice, criminology, sociology, psychology or pre-law. The fund will distribute two, one-time $1,500 scholarships. Applicants also must show financial need, exemplary community service and active volunteerism, maintain at GPA of 2.5 or above and be in the top 50% of class.
Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific scholarship guidelines and/or applications. Scholarship funds can be established at MCF to help local students pursue their dreams and goals at colleges, universities, and trade or technical schools after high school graduation.