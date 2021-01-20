 Skip to main content
Midlands Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications
Midlands Community Foundation is now accepting applications for several of its charitable funds:

• The Alex Shives Scholarship is a scholarship available to a graduating senior from either Papillion-La Vista or Papillion-La Vista South who has participated on the boys or girls golf team at either high school. The scholarship fund will distribute one, one-time $2,500 scholarship to the student. In addition, applicants must maintain a GPA of 2.5 or above, show financial need, and show exemplary community service and active volunteerism.

• The Kaiti Williams Memorial Scholarship is a scholarship available to graduating female student athletes from Papillion-La Vista South High School who are pursuing a higher education and are participating in sports at the collegiate level. The scholarship fund will distribute one, one time $1,000 scholarship to the student. In addition, applicants must have participated in high school sports for a minimum of two years, be in the top 25% of their class, maintain a GPA of 3.0 or above, and show evidence of community service.

• The Mark and Rose Delaney Memorial Scholarship is a scholarship available to current or incoming high school students at a high school that is operated by the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools. The fund will award one, one-time $500 scholarship to the student. Applicants must show financial need, be involved in non-academic, extracurricular activities and be in top 50% of their class.

• The Mary Beth Harrold Scholarship is a scholarship available to a current female graduating senior from the Papillion-La Vista school district who plans to pursue a business or entrepreneurial degree. The scholarship fund will distribute one, one-time $500 scholarship to the student. In addition, applicants must participate in DECA or FBLA and be in the top 50% of their class with a minimum 3.0 GPA. They must show financial need and be involved in non-academic and extra-curricular activities.

• The Papillion Softball Woolhiser Memorial Scholarship is a scholarship available to graduating female seniors from the Papillion-La Vista school district who have played recreational or select softball for the Papillion Softball Organization for a minimum of three years. The scholarship fund will distribute two, one-time $500 scholarships (one to Papillion-La Vista High School and one to Papillion-La Vista South High School). In addition, applicants must be in the top 50% of their class with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

• The Sarpy County Bar Association Scholarship is a scholarship available to students studying criminal justice, criminology, sociology, psychology or pre-law. The fund will distribute two, one-time $1,500 scholarships. Applicants also must show financial need, exemplary community service and active volunteerism, maintain at GPA of 2.5 or above and be in the top 50% of class.

Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific scholarship guidelines and/or applications. Scholarship funds can be established at MCF to help local students pursue their dreams and goals at colleges, universities, and trade or technical schools after high school graduation.

These funds allow donors to give back to the community through their name or the name of a loved one while also receiving tax benefits.

