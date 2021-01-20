Midlands Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

• The Mary Beth Harrold Scholarship is a scholarship available to a current female graduating senior from the Papillion-La Vista school district who plans to pursue a business or entrepreneurial degree. The scholarship fund will distribute one, one-time $500 scholarship to the student. In addition, applicants must participate in DECA or FBLA and be in the top 50% of their class with a minimum 3.0 GPA. They must show financial need and be involved in non-academic and extra-curricular activities.

• The Papillion Softball Woolhiser Memorial Scholarship is a scholarship available to graduating female seniors from the Papillion-La Vista school district who have played recreational or select softball for the Papillion Softball Organization for a minimum of three years. The scholarship fund will distribute two, one-time $500 scholarships (one to Papillion-La Vista High School and one to Papillion-La Vista South High School). In addition, applicants must be in the top 50% of their class with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

• The Sarpy County Bar Association Scholarship is a scholarship available to students studying criminal justice, criminology, sociology, psychology or pre-law. The fund will distribute two, one-time $1,500 scholarships. Applicants also must show financial need, exemplary community service and active volunteerism, maintain at GPA of 2.5 or above and be in the top 50% of class.