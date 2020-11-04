Midlands Community Foundation awards $135,019 in grants

In partnership with MCF, Facebook is matching MCF’s $12,500 grant to Food Bank for the Heartland for its BackPack program which will ensure children in Sarpy and Cass counties stay fed, healthy and happy.

“The MCF Board of Directors and staff are happy to be able to support these non-profit organizations as they continue to provide their programs and services in Sarpy and Cass counties. It is important for us as a community foundation to provide this much-needed financial support, particularly in these uncertain times,” said Diane Knicky, Director of Operations and Public Relations.