Midlands Community Foundation awards $135,019 in grants

Midlands Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $135,019 to 25 non-profit organizations serving Sarpy and Cass counties including:
· American Legion, Frisbee-Eidenmiller-McCaig Post 247, Elmwood — $3,643
· Assistance League of Omaha — $5,000
· Bellevue University — $5,000
· Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands — $1,500
· Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands — $2,000
· College Possible — $2,500
· Fontenelle Forest — $1,320
· Food Bank for the Heartland — $25,000 ($12,500 MCF/$12,500 Facebook match)
· Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska — $3,000
· Greater Omaha Attendance & Learning Services Center — $3,000
· Habitat for Humanity — $5,000
· Happy Paws — $3,500
· Heartland Family Service — $5,520
· Hospice House — $8,900
· Kids Can Community Center — $3,000
· Latino Center of the Midlands — $3,000
· MilkWorks — $3,325
· Ollie Webb Center, Inc. — $2,000
· Omaha Equestrian Foundation — $2,500
· Omaha Performing Arts — $5,000
· OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. — $8,317
· Papillion Area Historical Society — $3,745
· Plattsmouth Rural Fire Protection Department — $15,000
· Radio Talking Book Service — $2,500
· Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. — $11,749
In partnership with MCF, Facebook is matching MCF’s $12,500 grant to Food Bank for the Heartland for its BackPack program which will ensure children in Sarpy and Cass counties stay fed, healthy and happy.
“The MCF Board of Directors and staff are happy to be able to support these non-profit organizations as they continue to provide their programs and services in Sarpy and Cass counties. It is important for us as a community foundation to provide this much-needed financial support, particularly in these uncertain times,” said Diane Knicky, Director of Operations and Public Relations.
This is the first of two grant distributions for Midlands Community Foundation’s fiscal year. The next grant deadline will be February 1, 2021, with funds distributed in April.
Through its grants program, Midlands Community Foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education. The Foundation has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education and human services.
The mission of the Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service.
