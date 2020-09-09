Midlands Community Foundation awards Sarpy Community YMCA with emergency COVID grant

The Midlands Community Foundation has awarded the Sarpy Community YMCA with a $5,126 “technology in preschool” grant, helping to secure additional technology resources for Sarpy County children.
The grant will facilitate the purchase of classroom technology including tablets, iPads and projectors.
The additional resources will not only improve learning capabilities for preschool-age children, it will also serve to create a more safe and distanced classroom environment amidst the COVID-related back to school protocols, reducing the sharing of technology items amongst students and helping to facilitate the use of virtual speakers and field trips.
The Sarpy YMCA Preschool will facilitate three classes on Mon/Wed/Fri, and three classes on Tues/Thurs, with an average of seven students per class.
