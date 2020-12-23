Midlands Community Foundation cancels 2021 Reflection Ball

For the first time in 39 years, after much deliberation and discussion, the Midlands Community Foundation Board of Directors has made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to cancel its 2021 Reflection Ball.

Although MCF was looking forward to celebrating Reflection Award Honorees Cathie and John Fullenkamp in 2021, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of everyone involved.

The date for the 2022 Reflection Ball has been set for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, when the Fullenkamps will be honored for their untiring commitment and dedication to community growth.

“While we were hoping to be able to host our Reflection Ball in early 2021, the well-being of our guests and staff is of the utmost importance and we want to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy,” said Tonee Gay, Executive Director.

The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service. Since its inception, the Foundation has donated millions of dollars to many worthy organizations with an emphasis toward prevention and education in the areas of health, art, culture, community, education, economic development, and human services.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.