Midlands Community Foundation matching funds return

Midlands Community Foundation will bring back its MCF Matching Charitable Program on Giving Dec. 1, through Jan. 5, 2021.

Under the Matching Charitable Program, MCF will provide matching funds for new contributions made to existing and newly created affiliated general, designated, donor advised, field of interest and scholarship funds. Matching donations will be made on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to a limit of $5,000 per individual donor, and subject to a maximum of $100,000 of matching dollars being available in the aggregate for all funds. If more than $100,000 is contributed on an aggregate basis to all funds, the matching dollars will be pro-rated among such donors based on the total contributions made.

Last year, 1,170 donors raised more than $794,821, with $481,154 qualifying for matching funds, to support the missions of 80 charitable funds established at MCF.

“Our Matching Charitable Program offers a great opportunity for our new and existing charitable funds to stretch their charitable dollars, raise awareness, and make a difference, and we are pleased to be able to offer this program again this year,” said Tonee Gay, Midlands Community Foundation executive director.