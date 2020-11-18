Midlands Community Foundation names four new board members

“We are fortunate to have these four individuals joining our board,” said Patrick Sullivan, Midlands Community Foundation board president. “They all exemplify the spirit of community and we look forward to having their valuable insight and guidance. We are confident they will provide useful perspectives as Midlands Community Foundation continues to grow and strengthen our communities through support of nonprofits in Sarpy and Cass Counties.”

Rod Buethe was born and raised in Tecumseh, and graduated from Tecumseh High School. He received his bachelor degree in business management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Buethe has been employed by Werner Enterprises for the past 31 years and is currently in the Risk Department as the Cargo Loss Control Specialist. Buethe has been involved in fire service for the past 30 years, currently serving as chief of the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department. He serves as president of the local Tri-Mutual Aid Firefighters Association and serves on the Nebraska State Fire School Committee which provides training annually to over 1,000 firefighters across the State of Nebraska. He is a member of the Gretna Public Schools Safety Group and the State Emergency Response Commission. He and his wife, Pam, have two sons and three grandchildren.