Midlands Community Foundation postpones Reflection Ball

Due to the ongoing risk of COVID-19 and keeping the health and well-being of the community in mind, Midlands Community Foundation’s Board of Directors has postponed its 2021 Reflection Ball from Jan. 16, 2021, to March 27, 2021, at Embassy Suites in La Vista.

The Reflection Ball is a fundraising event for the communities of Cass and Sarpy counties.

Many of the region’s most active and influential business and community leaders and friends of Midlands Community Foundation gather together to celebrate, which would pose a challenge in these times of social distancing.

“While we are all disheartened that we will not be able to host our Reflection Ball in January, the health and welfare of our guests and staff are of the utmost importance and we are hoping to be in a better position to keep everyone safe,” said Executive Director Tonee Gay.

The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass Counties by providing financial support, involvement and service. Since its inception, the Foundation has donated millions of dollars to many worthy organizations with an emphasis toward prevention and education in the areas of health, art, culture, community, education, economic development and human services.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.