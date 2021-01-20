Monarch boys basketball to face off against South Friday

After a slow start, the now red-hot Papillion-La Vista Monarchs will take some time off after Saturday’s matchup with Columbus was canceled due to health reasons.

The Monarchs have won five of their last six games, with their only loss coming from the hands of the championship-favorite Mustangs of Millard North.

The Monarchs’ most previous contest against Omaha Benson was an impressive 73-43 win, outscoring the Bunnies in all four quarters. The Monarchs had four scorers in double digits and featured 23 team assists on 28 made buckets on the night.

January 15 originally featured a matchup against Omaha Westside but was postponed and rescheduled due to blizzard conditions in the Omaha area, the game was rescheduled to Tuesday, after Times press time.

The Monarchs will look to improve on their 6-4 regular season record. Papillion-La Vista will also face off with cross-town rival Papillion-La Vista South on Friday at home.