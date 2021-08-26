Monarch football looking for big fall season behind solid defense

After a somewhat disappointing 2020-21 finish at 2-7, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs varsity football team will be entering the upcoming fall season with something to prove behind their exceptional defense.
Going back to last year, most of the Monarchs losses stemmed from a lack of offense as they only scored over 20 points just two times. As most can imagine, those two instances resulted in Papio’s only two wins of the year over Papillion-La Vista South and Norfolk.
On the contrary, Papillion-La Vista’s defense only gave up an average of just under 26 points per game last year and consistently featured a great pass rush headlined by incoming senior Will Hubert. Hubert is one of the state’s top defensive prospects after leading Nebraska in both sacks (19) and tackles for loss (42) in his junior campaign.
The Monarchs are also returning a couple of key playmakers on offense in the speedy wideout Tyson Money and the sure-handed, lengthy tight end Luke Lindenmeyer. Money was Papillion-La Vista’s biggest outside threat last season with 17 receptions, 525 yards and four touchdowns while Lindenmeyer worked over the middle with 35 grabs, 444 yards and three touchdowns.
The only catch is that every single player who threw a pass last year for Papio has since graduated. Seth Obermeyer and Mason Elliot combined for over 200 pass attempts, 1500 yards and 10 touchdowns as the leading snap-takers for the Monarchs which certainly leaves room for doubt.
Regardless of who will now be at the helm of Papio’s offense, their success will lean on the shoulders of Hubert and company on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Tim Williams and company are eyeing yet another Class A state tournament berth with hopes of their first title in over 20 years. The Monarchs season kicks off in a big way against the Papillion-La Vista South Titans on Friday, Aug. 27.