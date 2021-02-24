 Skip to main content
Monarch wrestlers represent well during state tournament
The 2021 state wrestling tournament took place last week and featured several Papillion-La Vista Monarchs earning medals.

Six different PLV wrestlers placed for the Monarchs over the weekend: Nick Hamilton, Ian Rudner, Coleton Haggin, Cole Price, Jordan Bobier, and Jacob Campbell. The list features two sixth-place winners, two fifth-place winners, a fourth-place winner and a state champ.

Hamilton, who won a state title last year in Iowa as a sophomore, won Papillion-L aVista’s first individual state title since 2006. Hamilton placed in first for the Class A 152-pounds division behind a 5-1 victory and finished 43-0 on the season.

Rudner was the sole fourth-place finisher for the Monarchs, after he lost to the highly-touted Daniel DeRosier of Bellevue East during state competition. Haggin and Price were the two fifth-place finishers; Price entered the state tournament undefeated and with higher hopes.

Bobier and Campbell also finished their seasons in spectacular fashion, both grabbing sixth-place over the weekend from their respected weight classes. Campbell finished the season with a 31-8 record. After all of these medalists, Papillion-La Vista was able to capture a fifth-place finish overall behind their squad’s 105 points.

