Monarchs blow past Chieftains, now one win away from state tournament

The red-hot Papillion-La Vista Monarchs continue to dominate after a huge 61-33 victory over the Bellevue East Chieftains in the first round of the A6 district tournament on Saturday.

Now winners of six in a row, the PLV Monarchs are easily one of the hottest teams in contention for a state tournament bid. Saturday night’s contest against Bellevue East was a well-rounded performance from start to finish. The Monarchs jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they cruised to a victory behind great defense and efficient shooting.

Luke Lindenmeyer led the way for PLV as he poured in a game-high 22 points to go alongside his four rebounds and one assist. Senior Aidan Graham, who recently committed to play basketball at Doane University, also had a nice night as he finished with 13 points, five boards, three assists and two steals. Kyle Ingwerson of PLV also chipped in 12 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

Monarch fans are well aware of Ingwerson and Lindenmeyer’s scoring abilities, but this team is most dangerous when someone like Graham or fellow senior Chase Lett get involved on offense. The Monarchs next test was slated for Monday night where they hosted the Millard South Patriots at home for the A6 district championship.