Monarchs sweep opening weekend behind big bats

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs couldn’t have asked for a better opening weekend as they swept their competition to go 3-0 behind monstrous offensive performances after beating Bellevue East on March 18.

The Monarchs played host to the Chieftains on Thursday in what would turn out to be batting practice for PLV. Despite Bellevue East going up 1-0 in the top of the second, the Monarchs were able to rally back in a big way behind a couple of lefties in Jacoby Hurst and Jackson Ossenfort.

Hurst was able to reach on an error and Ossenfort ripped a single to get things going in the bottom of the third, senior Chase Clark and Brayden Jones were able to capitalize with runners on and PLV rolled to a 4-0 lead after three. They came back and added seven more to cruise to an 11-1 win on their opening night at home.

Their next contest was a road game against Elkhorn South in another fantastic offensive showcase. Elkhorn South jumped to a 1-0 lead after one but the rest was history as PLV answered with seven runs in the top of the second and three more in the top of the third.

The Monarchs would parade their way to a 14-6 win over the Storm behind only nine hits and one error. Elkhorn South struggled on defense as they made six errors while giving up an eerie six runs and six hits for a 6/6/6 scorecard finishing loss.