Monarchs sweep weekend competition, slated to host district tourney

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs end the season on an amazing five-game win streak after defeating Lincoln East on Friday and Lincoln Southwest on Saturday.

The Monarchs played host to Lincoln East on Friday night and shot lights out from beyond the arc, winning 53-41. PLV shot a 45% clip from three, hitting 10 of 22, and held Lincoln East to a mere six total points in the fourth quarter.

Unable to stretch the lead but maintaining control and pace of the game, PLV cruised to win number 14 on the year. Kyle Ingwerson dropped 20 points on the night while Joey Hylok and Luke Lindenmeyer both chipped in 12.

Saturday night was the Monarchs’ season finale against Lincoln Southwest and that one also ended in a PLV celebration. Continuing the shooting trend from the night before and hitting 44% from three, the Monarchs were able to win 64-51 and finished 15-6 on the regular season.

Lindenmeyer led the way with 27 points, six rebounds and two assists as Ingwerson followed with 16 points of his own. Aidan Graham also rounded out the stat sheet with nine, three and two.

The red-hot Monarchs have only lost two games since the turn of the calendar year, winning 11 of their 13 contests down the stretch.

This team is heating up at the proper time heading into the postseason and, barring anything unusual, have clinched a No. 1 host seed for their upcoming district tournament. Keep an eye on the Monarchs this postseason.

