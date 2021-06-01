More veggies, less distance at famers market

The 2021 Papillion Farmers Market will emerge from its COVID chrysalis on Wednesday evening, becoming the vegetable viceroy this region remembers.

Alexis Ehrhardt, Farmers Market manager, said the June 2 opening promises a near-return to normal. Vendor booths will be spaced as in past seasons. Masks will not be required, though people are encouraged to protect themselves.

The market will be Wednesdays at 5 p.m. at City Park, on the corner of Washington Street and Lincoln Road. There will be no market during Papillion Days in mid-June.

More than 40 vendors are registered for a season that has been expanded from 12 to 17 weeks. This will allow for a greater selection of fall harvest options, Ehrhardt said.

“There are quite a few more produce vendors, which was a goal this year,” she said.

Other booths include coffee roasters, honey harvesters, artists, handmade crafts, natural cleaning products and food trucks.

For children, an arts and craft station will be staffed by the Papillion Public Library. There will also be weekly scavenger hunt activity sheets to complete while exploring the market. A face-painting clown will also be on hand, Ehrhardt said.

