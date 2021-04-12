Nebraska Wildlife Rehab is overflowing with baby critters

“He’s hungry,’’ she said.

Most of the rabbits at the rehab center are what Stastny calls kidnapped baby bunnies. People drop them off at the rescue center or the Nebraska Humane Society because they don’t want the animals in their yards.

“We would like people to not do that,” she said. “We would like people to leave them in their yard unless they are truly orphaned.”

If homeowners would be patient, she said, the babies would disperse in two to three weeks.

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab gets lots of calls about baby rabbits because people think they have been abandoned. Mothers feed them only twice a day to avoid bringing predators to the nest.

Stastny said there’s an easy way to determine if the mom is around: Put dental floss in a tic-tac-toe pattern over the nest. If the floss has been disturbed by the next morning, you know the babies are being fed.

The rehab center is putting each of its litters in a cardboard box or critter container, stacked on eight rows of shelves in one of the garages at the facility. They will stay until they are released on private property when they are a month old, a process OK’d by the landowners.