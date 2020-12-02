Nebraska Wine Passport features Springfield winery, deadline nears

The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association encourages Nebraskans to enjoy good wine and support local businesses through their engaging program, the Nebraska Wine Passport. But time is running out to earn stamps from local wineries and tasting rooms. The deadline to complete passports is Dec. 15.

The Nebraska Wine Passport Program urges Nebraskans to visit area wineries and tasting rooms where they can earn stamps and be entered to win prizes. Participants with ten stamps will earn a passport T-shirt and additional stamps will be entered in drawings for wine accessories and wine bucks. The program’s goal is to raise awareness for area wineries and help local businesses throughout the state.

“There’s still time to start your Nebraska Wine Passport and receive stamps towards wine bucks, t-shirts and more,” said Kylie Schildt, executive director of NWGGA. “Supporting local businesses is more important than ever, and the Nebraska Wine Passport offers a great opportunity to visit area wineries and tasting rooms with friends and family, earn stamps toward prizes, and get a head start in purchasing holiday gifts.”