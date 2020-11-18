New artist featured at Sump Memorial Library

Abstract and landscape paintings, highlighting the outside world are adorning the walls at Sump Memorial Library.

The art pieces on display until the end of the month were created by local artist Dennis Schroeder.

Schroeder, a self-taught artist, began painting about 11 years ago after retiring from a 35-year career at Goodyear Tire in Lincoln.

Since his retirement from Goodyear Tire, Schroeder got a job as a custodian at Platteview Central Junior High School and has continued to invest time into his art hobby.

“I just enjoy doing it, it makes me feel good and what I want to try to do is sell original art at an affordable price so people can afford it and put a smile on their face,” Schroeder said.

He said nature is a big inspiration for his art.

Schroeder said he sometimes takes two to three pictures of something he thinks will make a great painting and takes bits and pieces from the pictures to create his art.

“Nature is so beautiful that you can do it in different ways and put your own interpretation into it,” Schroeder said.