New, highly anticipated E-4B simulator construction under way in La Vista

The construction of a new, high fidelity, full motion E-4B simulator in La Vista is being called "a win for everyone."

The $16 million simulator is the first of its kind for the 595th Command & Control Group's E-4B fleet and being constructed by CymSTAR, LLC. A ground-breaking ceremony for the simulator took place near Cabela's in La Vista on Dec. 22, 2020.

"It’s going to be a huge deal for us," said. Col. Brian Golden, 595th C2G commander.

Currently, E-4B crews either travel out of state to use a commercial 747 simulator, which doesn't completely replicate the E-4B cockpit, or the unit pulls an aircraft from operations to train on. Golden said sending pilots and flight engineers to train in Miami as many as 16 or 17 times a year is "expensive and time-consuming". He added that the new simulator will save Offutt millions of dollars a year in training costs and closer proximity will allow for training with the new simulator to be conducted more frequently.

One of the perks of the new simulator will be its ability to offer day and night air refueling training. This is one of the toughest training for E-4B crews to maintain currency on due to limited tanker training availability.