New Papillion Urban Garden created to lessen food insecurity

The Papillion Urban Garden was officially launched last Monday with a mission to ease food insecurity in Sarpy County.
Nearly 50 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Located on the south side of the 400 block of East First Street — between the road and the creek — the project consists of nearly 20 plots on one and half acres. One plot would be a decent-sized home garden.
“I’m overwhelmed. I’m so excited to be a part of this. Everyone deserves the resources to get fresh food,” said project leader Laura Schwartz, Executive Director of the Papillion Community Foundation. “I feel like COVID showed the need. And instead of focusing on all the negative pieces of COVID, we had to find something positive and this is it.”
“The goal is to make everyone healthy. Not just physically. It’s more than that. It’s bigger than that. I guess wellness is a better word,” she said.
Using a $20,000 Google Community Impact Grant as “seed money,” this summer will consist of growing, watching and weeding. Before the ribbon cutting, soil had been tilled, bushes staked, and some potato seedlings planted. Four plastic tanks holding 1,700 gallons of water, filled by the local fire station, stand by for irrigation.
Two bee houses have been hung in nearby trees to encourage pollination. Already, specially made potato containers are sprouting gold fingerlings.
On Tuesday morning, the bulk of the planting began. With nearly 100 packets, envelopes and containers filled with thousands of organic certified seeds from Maine scheduled to be in the ground before the weekend rain, Schwartz was surprisingly composed. Plowing and planting was handed off between her and Joe Hunter, Assistant Director of the Papillion Community Foundation.
“We are going to do a big variety and see what works,” Schwartz said. “We are trying to find out what is the most sustainable and heartiest.”
It could be quite an evaluation, with several varieties of melons, lettuce, potatoes, black and red raspberries to choose from. Also: watermelons, cantaloupes, strawberries, pumpkins, carrots, beets, radishes, pears, potatoes, tomatoes, peas, green beans and sweet corn.
Schwartz jokingly called this “Phase 0,” a test run for larger, more expansive community garden program. The first year harvest will all be donated, with the hope of feeding 100 families for 17 weeks through local pantries.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as the inability to have enough food for a healthy, active life. This is due to inadequate financial resources for food at the household level. While the U.S. Census Bureau ranks Sarpy as the wealthiest county in Nebraska, with a median household income of more than $82,000 in 2019, there is a wealth disparity, Hunter said.
“We’ve got that suburb mindset about us. We think we are pretty affluent in a lot of regards, but there is a lot of need. There is a lot of kids who go home and don’t know whether they are going to have a meal,” he said.
Next year, Phase 1 will consist of growing the crops with the best yield, and splitting the harvest between local pantries and a new Community Supported Agriculture program through the foundation (a box of produce every week through the summer and fall. The fee will help pay for next year’s garden.)
Additional acres have been leased from the city, with the hope of adding more gardens and eventually finding a larger, permanent garden location (Phase 2.) Then, Phases 3 and 4, plans for permanent structures, such as a teaching kitchen and geothermal greenhouses.
Schwartz said there are more than 20 volunteers signed up for the summer. Noting there is sometimes a sense of embarrassment in reaching out for help, she encouraged anyone to stop by the garden.
“It gives people a chance to learn. This is something they can do at home, too. If they came and they helped and they volunteered, it wouldn’t be like it was something they were asking for. It would be something they earned,” she said.
The Papillion Urban Garden is officially known as the Zauha Family Gardens, donated by the Zauha and Uhe families to honor the land’s original owner, Joe Zauha.
Steve Zauha, Joe’s son, said his father had the same concerns about helping the county’s hungry. Though that particular area has been used for a community garden before, Zauha was impressed by the foundation’s ambitious plans as well as the volunteer involvement.
“There are good people in this community who are going to come through,” Zauha said.