New Papillion Urban Garden created to lessen food insecurity

“We’ve got that suburb mindset about us. We think we are pretty affluent in a lot of regards, but there is a lot of need. There is a lot of kids who go home and don’t know whether they are going to have a meal,” he said.

Next year, Phase 1 will consist of growing the crops with the best yield, and splitting the harvest between local pantries and a new Community Supported Agriculture program through the foundation (a box of produce every week through the summer and fall. The fee will help pay for next year’s garden.)

Additional acres have been leased from the city, with the hope of adding more gardens and eventually finding a larger, permanent garden location (Phase 2.) Then, Phases 3 and 4, plans for permanent structures, such as a teaching kitchen and geothermal greenhouses.

Schwartz said there are more than 20 volunteers signed up for the summer. Noting there is sometimes a sense of embarrassment in reaching out for help, she encouraged anyone to stop by the garden.

“It gives people a chance to learn. This is something they can do at home, too. If they came and they helped and they volunteered, it wouldn’t be like it was something they were asking for. It would be something they earned,” she said.