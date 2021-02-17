No-Shave November at Sarpy County Sheriff's Office raises $6,500

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office employees proudly announced last week that they raised $5,375 during the annual No-Shave November fundraising event.
Midlands Community Foundation also contributed $1,125 to the fundraiser.
As a result, $6,500 was donated to the following organizations to assist in their daily mission of serving our communities:
- Moving Vets Forward, $1,700
- Food pantries (Tri-City, Bellevue, Gretna and Springfield), $500 each
- Fontenelle Forest, $1,000
- Papillion Community Foundation, $500
- Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Foundation — Crime Victims’ Memorial, $1,300.
In the past six years, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office employees have donated approximately $30,000 to various charitable organizations from No-Shave November fundraisers.