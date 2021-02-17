 Skip to main content
No-Shave November at Sarpy County Sheriff's Office raises $6,500
No-Shave November at Sarpy County Sheriff's Office raises $6,500

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office employees proudly announced last week that they raised $5,375 during the annual No-Shave November fundraising event.

Midlands Community Foundation also contributed $1,125 to the fundraiser.

As a result, $6,500 was donated to the following organizations to assist in their daily mission of serving our communities:

  • Moving Vets Forward, $1,700
  • Food pantries (Tri-City, Bellevue, Gretna and Springfield), $500 each
  • Fontenelle Forest, $1,000
  • Papillion Community Foundation, $500
  • Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Foundation — Crime Victims’ Memorial, $1,300.

In the past six years, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office employees have donated approximately $30,000 to various charitable organizations from No-Shave November fundraisers.

