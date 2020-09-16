NRD approves budget, to decrease property tax levy

At its Sept. 10th meeting, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted to approve the fiscal year 2021 general operating budget, which includes a decrease in the Papio NRD property tax levy.

“It is our civic duty to save taxpayer dollars and we are proud the District’s property tax levy will decrease again this year,” said John Winkler, general manager of the Papio NRD. “For 15 out of 16 years, the District has either decreased or kept the tax levy the same.”

The 2021 budget calls for a property tax levy of 3.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, meaning a homeowner with property valued at $100,000 would pay a total of $36.49 in property taxes next year to support NRD projects.

The budget calls for an estimated $27 million in revenue from property taxes, with the total operating budget set at $75.5 million.

The Papio-Missouri River NRD’s property tax levy amounts to less than 2% of a homeowner’s total property tax bill.

The levy is based on an estimated 7.06% increase in valuations across the district, which includes all of Sarpy, Douglas, Washington and Dakota counties, plus the eastern 60% of Burt and Thurston counties.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.