Omaha Metro tourism awards changes format
For the first time ever the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards will be asking for public input instead of industry input on the awards.

The Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards are a partnership with Omaha and Council Bluffs to honor those in the industry that impact area visitors.

The awards cover Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties.

Usually the awards have had categories such as best housekeeping, best front desk, best wait staff, best line cook, etc.

The awards are wanting the public to nominate (and ultimately vote) their favorite hotel, restaurant, attraction and retail outlet in each of the three counties.

Self-nominations are encouraged and people can nominate in all three counties.

Nominations close Feb. 12.

To nominate, visit visitomaha.com/oma-tourism-awards.

