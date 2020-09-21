Omaha police identify victim of fiery crash as Papillion man

A man who died in a fiery crash off the Kennedy Freeway has been identified as an 18-year-old Papillion resident.

Omaha police said Jimmy Trujillo-Tavizon was northbound on the freeway near the Interstate 80 interchange about 11:40 a.m. Sept. 6 when the 2015 Nissan Altima he was driving left the roadway and vaulted into the grass median. The Nissan continued to the north and struck a concrete culvert before coming to rest and catching fire.

Upon extinguishing the fire, Omaha Fire Department personnel found one person dead in the vehicle. Police said a forensic dental examination was needed to confirm the person's identity.

According to a statement from Trujillo's family, a medical condition contributed to the crash.

In a social media post, Trujillo's family said he is survived by his parents, Marina and Antonio; sisters, Emily and Ariana; and brother, Miguel.

His family noted that he was born in May 2002 in Omaha and had graduated from high school in May 2020. Trujillo "had plans to take finance, accounting, and cooking classes with the dream of opening his own restaurant," the family said in the post.

"Jimmy was a bright light in this world," the family said. "He loved to laugh and have a good time."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.