Outdoor notes: Fishing rule changes Nebraska anglers should know about

Crane Lake: Fishing will be permitted at Crane Lake on Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge during daylight hours from Nov. 1 through Feb. 15.

Applications being accepted

Applications for multispecies Super Tag and Combo lottery permits are now being accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The Super Tag lottery permit will be valid for one elk of either sex, one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). One permit will be authorized for residents only, and one permit will be authorized for residents/nonresidents. People may apply for the residents-only permit once a year for $25. People may apply for the resident/nonresident permit multiple times a year for $10 per application.

The Combo permit will be valid for one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). One permit will be authorized for residents only, and one permit will be authorized for nonresidents only. Qualified people may apply multiple times per year for $10 per application.

These multispecies lottery permits will be valid in 2021 and 2022 in open seasons with the appropriate weapons. Winners of these permits will require a Habitat Stamp.