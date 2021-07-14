Overland Hills park gets new equipment

This summer’s upgrades in game equipment by the City of Papillion Parks and Recreation Department to Overland Hills Park include a three “hole” disc golf course, one of the public’s most requested improvements.

Disc golf has rules similar to traditional golf, with long fairways to traverse in the least amount of throws. The hole is a suspended metal basket with access on all sides. Throwing discs are smaller than a traditional Frisbee and designed for control, speed and accuracy, like a golf club.

“There are lots of people who would like to try disc golf,” said Park Director Tony Gowan. “It ranks extremely high in our surveys.”

Gowan said should the game prove successful, it could be expanded to other parks and holes added for longer courses.

The park’s department also installed two cornhole courts and two ping pong tables, all precast concrete for durability. Gowan said this new equipment appeals to the park patrons too old for the jungle gym.

However, the game players will have to provide their own paddles and balls, throwing bags or golfing discs.

“We wanted to try something new,” he said.

