Papillion 2020-2021 budget shows coronavirus will not affect services

The fiscal year 2020-2021 Papillion budget has been approved and balances general fund expenditures to a conservative projection of revenues in the wake of the coronavirus.

Mayor David Black said in a letter that is attached to the city budget that despite the coronavirus, the city will be able to maintain its employment levels, employee benefits. Additionally, the coronavirus will not affect the level of services or jeopardize the street and capital improvement plans.

Sales tax is the city’s largest source of revenue at 38.7% and the city projects $11.7 million in sales tax, which neither an increase nor a decrease. A decrease that can be seen in other jurisdictions is offset by the online tax the city collects from last year’s annexation package.

The tax levy will remain the same at .45 per $100 of valuation.

Papillion’s tax levy of 45 cents per $100 of valuation is the lowest tax levy among all cities in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Preliminary assessed valuation indicates a 7% increase for a total assessed valuation of around 2.63 billion and generating $4.61 million.

The general theme for most department level budgets is to not initiate any major initiatives or programs that draw upon general fund revenues until the full impact of coronavirus is realized.