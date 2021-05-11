Papillion Area Historical Society to meet Thursday

The Papillion Area Historical Society will hold a membership meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the historic Portal School at 242 N. Jefferson St. in downtown Papillion.

Current society members, as well as any interested in serving the organization, are encouraged to attend, said PAHS President Julie Kasun. The society is dedicated to historic research, education and preservation in Papillion.

The meeting will include elections for three board officers and one new board member. Kasun said there will also be discussions on membership, fundraising, education and other archival endeavors. Additional topics include 2021 activities such as Papillion Days, Winter Wonderland, Pioneer Days and the finale of Papio150.

“We obviously had some limitations in the past year,” Kasun said. She said work is in progress for several fall events “to finish the celebration right.”

Memberships in the society include $10 for individuals, $25 for families, and $4 for seniors.

