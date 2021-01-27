Papillion Area Lions Foundations donations for 2019-20 year near $50,000

The Papillion Area Lions Foundation made almost $50,000 in donations during it’s 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The foundation raises money through various events including Hops for Harmony, the foundation’s annual lottery and spaghetti dinner, peach and pear sales and the Lions’ mints sales.
Some of the year’s highlights included:
KidSight Nebraska: The foundation tested 6,304 students for hearing and eye issues using 708 Lion service hours.
Papillion-La Vista Schools high school scholarships: The foundation awards scholarships to graduating seniors for four-year institutions and 2-year vocational schools.
Lions Club International Foundation: The foundation supports LCIF address US and international needs in the areas of vision, hearing, disaster relief (such as flood relief grants), measles, diabetes and pediatric cancer.
Donations from July 2019 to June 2020 include:
PLV and PLVS high school senior scholarships — $12,000
KidSight Nebraska (Papillion/La Vista sight and hearing screening for pre-school through high school students) — $2,272
Lions Club International Foundation — $5,000
DARE (Sarpy, Papillion and La Vista) — $600
Lions Eye Bank of Nebraska — $1,000
Weigel Williamson Center for Visual Rehabilitation — $1,000
Leader Dogs for the Blind — $1,000
Hearing Dogs — $1,000
The Foundation Fighting Blindness — $250
Radio Talking Books — $2,000
Outlook Nebraska — $1,000
Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics — $250
Nebraska Lions Foundation (NLF) — $1,750
Nebraska Lions Mobile Screening Unit Capital Campaign — $500
Kidsight Nebraska (Statewide Eyesight Screening for Children) — $500
Nebraska Lions Foundation (Opening Eyes) — $750
Nebraska Lions Foundation (Youth Leadership Camp) — $400
Nebraska Lions Foundation (Diabetes Youth Camp) — $750
Papillion YMCA — $500
TeamMates Scholarships — $2,000
Sumter Performing Arts Center Endowment — $500
Papillion Area Historical Society — $250
Papillion-La Vista Special Olympics — $500
Sump Memorial Library Foundation — $250
La Vista Library Summer Programs — $250
Midlands Community Foundation — $500
Papillion Community Foundation — $500
La Vista Community Foundation — $500
Dominik Walters Memorial — $600
Community/Individual Assistance — $1,551
Sarpy County Holiday Assistance — $500
Student Eye Glasses and Exams — $100
High School and Middle School Leo Clubs — $438
Liberty Day Constitution Copies for 5th Grade Students — $1,170
Children’s Books for Papillion and La Vista Days Parades — $600
Pediatric Cancer (Camp CoHoLo) — $1,000
Other Youth Outreach — $277
Graduate Safe and After Prom — $200
Moving Veterans Forward — $2,000
Papillion 150th Anniversary Project — $3,500
Total: $49,708