Papillion Area Lions Foundations donations for 2019-20 year near $50,000

The Papillion Area Lions Foundation made almost $50,000 in donations during it’s 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The foundation raises money through various events including Hops for Harmony, the foundation’s annual lottery and spaghetti dinner, peach and pear sales and the Lions’ mints sales.

Some of the year’s highlights included:

KidSight Nebraska: The foundation tested 6,304 students for hearing and eye issues using 708 Lion service hours.

Papillion-La Vista Schools high school scholarships: The foundation awards scholarships to graduating seniors for four-year institutions and 2-year vocational schools.

Lions Club International Foundation: The foundation supports LCIF address US and international needs in the areas of vision, hearing, disaster relief (such as flood relief grants), measles, diabetes and pediatric cancer.

Donations from July 2019 to June 2020 include:

PLV and PLVS high school senior scholarships — $12,000

KidSight Nebraska (Papillion/La Vista sight and hearing screening for pre-school through high school students) — $2,272

Lions Club International Foundation — $5,000