Papillion Area Lions Foundations donations for 2019-20 year near $50,000
Lions Club donates coats for local kids

Papillion Area Lions Club members, left, Joe Seda and Tom Vitamus, center, presented Audra Oestreich, director of Sarpy County Head Start/ESU No. 3, right, with more than 50 coats, with hats, gloves and/or mittens, donated by club members. This annual event is part of the club’s service and support to the Papillion-area communities.

 Photo courtesy/Kris Haller Parkview Heights Sarpy County Head Start/

The Papillion Area Lions Foundation made almost $50,000 in donations during it’s 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The foundation raises money through various events including Hops for Harmony, the foundation’s annual lottery and spaghetti dinner, peach and pear sales and the Lions’ mints sales.

Some of the year’s highlights included:

KidSight Nebraska: The foundation tested 6,304 students for hearing and eye issues using 708 Lion service hours.

Papillion-La Vista Schools high school scholarships: The foundation awards scholarships to graduating seniors for four-year institutions and 2-year vocational schools.

Lions Club International Foundation: The foundation supports LCIF address US and international needs in the areas of vision, hearing, disaster relief (such as flood relief grants), measles, diabetes and pediatric cancer.

Donations from July 2019 to June 2020 include:

PLV and PLVS high school senior scholarships — $12,000

KidSight Nebraska (Papillion/La Vista sight and hearing screening for pre-school through high school students) — $2,272

Lions Club International Foundation — $5,000

DARE (Sarpy, Papillion and La Vista) — $600

Lions Eye Bank of Nebraska — $1,000

Weigel Williamson Center for Visual Rehabilitation — $1,000

Leader Dogs for the Blind — $1,000

Hearing Dogs — $1,000

The Foundation Fighting Blindness — $250

Radio Talking Books — $2,000

Outlook Nebraska — $1,000

Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics — $250

Nebraska Lions Foundation (NLF) — $1,750

Nebraska Lions Mobile Screening Unit Capital Campaign — $500

Kidsight Nebraska (Statewide Eyesight Screening for Children) — $500

Nebraska Lions Foundation (Opening Eyes) — $750

Nebraska Lions Foundation (Youth Leadership Camp) — $400

Nebraska Lions Foundation (Diabetes Youth Camp) — $750

Papillion YMCA — $500

TeamMates Scholarships — $2,000

Sumter Performing Arts Center Endowment — $500

Papillion Area Historical Society — $250

Papillion-La Vista Special Olympics — $500

Sump Memorial Library Foundation — $250

La Vista Library Summer Programs — $250

Midlands Community Foundation — $500

Papillion Community Foundation — $500

La Vista Community Foundation — $500

Dominik Walters Memorial — $600

Community/Individual Assistance — $1,551

Sarpy County Holiday Assistance — $500

Student Eye Glasses and Exams — $100

High School and Middle School Leo Clubs — $438

Liberty Day Constitution Copies for 5th Grade Students — $1,170

Children’s Books for Papillion and La Vista Days Parades — $600

Pediatric Cancer (Camp CoHoLo) — $1,000

Other Youth Outreach — $277

Graduate Safe and After Prom — $200

Moving Veterans Forward — $2,000

Papillion 150th Anniversary Project — $3,500

Total: $49,708

