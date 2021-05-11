Papillion-area students receive degrees at UNL's first in-person ceremonies since start of COVID

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred more than 3,500 degrees during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.

Below is a list of graduates from the Papillion/La Vista/Springfield areas. They are listed by hometown. Some students asked not to be listed.

La Vista

Brandon Scott Arkfeld, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Sidney Rae Benson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

Regina Lee Brokke, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.

Kelsea Victoria Cordero, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.

Clara Therese Dargy, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Haley Anne DeWitt, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with highest distinction.

Jessica Ara Hulem, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.

Dylan Juracek, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.