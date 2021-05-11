Papillion-area students receive degrees at UNL's first in-person ceremonies since start of COVID

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred more than 3,500 degrees during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.
Below is a list of graduates from the Papillion/La Vista/Springfield areas. They are listed by hometown. Some students asked not to be listed.
La Vista
Brandon Scott Arkfeld, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Sidney Rae Benson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Regina Lee Brokke, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Kelsea Victoria Cordero, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.
Clara Therese Dargy, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Haley Anne DeWitt, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with highest distinction.
Jessica Ara Hulem, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Dylan Juracek, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Cole Daniel Madson, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Victoria Marie Mundorf, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Vanessa Colette Reiser, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with highest distinction.
Blake Daniel Rule, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Jaden Wayne Schovanec, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering.
Jonathan Paul Soto, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Papillion
Erin Danielle Alexander, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Brock Andrew Birkholtz, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Makayla Nicole Burg, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Kyler Trey Caverzagie, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Alissa Chloe Clarke, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Connor James Coughlin, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Morgan Kathleen Davis, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction.
Tristen Davis, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
William Michael Dendinger III, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Andrew Joseph Eisert, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Erykah LaShay Foster, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Karen Jayne Goeschel, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Bethany Faye Green, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Conner William Hallett, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering with high distinction.
Victoria Kathleen Hartley, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music with distinction.
Brianne Mikael Inselman, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Connor Robert Laney, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Robert Eric Larsen, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
DeLacey Ryann Leatherman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Jacob Owen Litel-Smith, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Isaiah Anthony Mallett, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Brian Dennis Marousek, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction.
Sara Jeanne Matras, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Connor Michael McFayden, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies with highest distinction.
Megan Ann Micek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science with high distinction.
Hayley Moulton, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Sameep Neupane, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.
Julia Christine Paschal, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Jackson Swift Peterson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Taylor Renee Pope, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Justin Richard Raper, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Jackson Travis Roesler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kelsie Ann Schroeder, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Science with high distinction.
Travis James Schwartz, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Zachary James Scott, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Michaela Dianne Smith, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction.
Mallory Kaye Sotak, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Joshua A. Stevenson, College of Law, Juris Doctor with distinction.
Josephine Angele Stoessel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Michael William Strohmyer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Elaine Ashley Stueve, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Ryan Scott Thomas, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
John Morgan Turregano, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Tyler James Vail, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Zowie Paige Vincent, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Andrew Thomas Waughn, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Lindsey Ann Woods, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Springfield
Emily Rae Downs, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Lauren Elizabeth Downs, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Alexandra Elizabeth Merrell, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Allison LaRae Tolliver, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education with distinction.