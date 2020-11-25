Papillion Board of Health votes yes on mask mandate

The City of Papillion is one step closer to having a mask mandate.

The Papillion Board of Health met on Wednesday and voted to recommend a mask ordinance be approved by the Papillion City Council.

If the mask mandate is approved, Papillion will join other local cities, La Vista, Ralston and Gretna, that recently approved similar mandates.

Sarah Schram, Health Director at the Sarpy/Cass Health Department said in the past four weeks the coronavirus positivity rate in the Sarpy Cass Health Department’s jurisdiction has increased from 15.25% to 32%.

Mayor David Black created a chart with data related to the coronavirus pulled from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s online coronavirus dashboard.

According to the data Black pulled, Papillion accounted for 27.5% of the active coronavirus cases in Sarpy County.

Black’s table broke down the data into age groups and showed that the 40 to 60 age group is the most affected population for Papillion followed by the 30 to 60 age group.

The La Vista City Council approved a mask mandate 6-2 Tuesday. The mandate goes into effect Friday and will remain in effect through Feb. 23, unless otherwise cancelled or extended.

The Papillion mask mandate will be voted on at the next Papillion City Council meeting on Dec. 1.

