Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council met and discussed the following at its March 16 meeting:
— Approved an ordinance to amend a zoning ordinance having to do with Off-Street Parking.
— Approved an ordinance the Papillion Municipal Code having to do with the adoption of regulations for driveway and on-street parking location, design and construction.
— Approved a resolution regarding Regulations for Driveway and On-Street Parking Location, Design, and Construction by resolution as authorized in the Papillion Municipal Code.
— Approved an ordinance to amend zoning regulations having to do with accessory uses for Civic use types.
— Approved an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code to allow Multiple-family Residential in the CC Community Commercial District by Special Use Permit; and to adopt site regulation for Multiple-family residential.
— Approved a resolution to purchase golf cars for use at the Eagle Hills Golf Course, and to enter into a Lease-Purchase Agreement to finance the purchase of the golf cars.
— Approved a resolution to approve the lease of 166 GPS units for golf cars on the Tara Hills and Eagle Hills Golf Courses.
— Approved a resolution to approve a Preliminary Plat for the property legally described as Part of Tax Lot 10, Section 35, T14N, R11E of the 6th PM, Sarpy County, NE, generally located southwest of South 150th Street and Shepard Street.
— Approved a resolution to approve a Large Project Special Use Permit for the property legally described as Part of Tax Lot 10, Section 35, T14N, R11E of the 6th PM, Sarpy County, NE, generally located southwest of South 150th Street and Shepard Street.
— Approved the resolution to approve the receipt of deeds for real estate from the City of Papillion Municipal Facilities Corporation.
— Approved a resolution to authorize the Mayor to execute the SID No. 339 Sanitary Sewer Easement.
— Approved a resolution to approve a PGA Tee Time Distribution Agreement with Supreme Golf, Inc. for use at the Eagle Hills and Tara Hills Golf Courses.
This agreement will provide the City’s golf courses with an additional resource to enable golf customers to reserve tee times.
— Did not approve an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code Chapter to amend the number of allowable fireworks permits based on population and to create a scoring process for selection of licensees.
— Approved an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code Chapter 117 to provide for clarification of who can perform work related to the issuance of a fireworks permit and to require an affidavit stating compliance.
This was amended to allow 16 fireworks licenses this year only, while keeping the current limit of 12 after this year.
Council also voted to amend an ordinance to allow 16 fireworks licenses this year only, while keeping the current limit of 12 after this year.
Council also voted to amend the City Code to limit who can work in the applicant’s sales premises to members of the applicant organization or their wholesaler and requiring an affidavit to that effect in the application.
The limit on working starts this season; but since the city is past the application period this year, the affidavit requirement will start for the next season.
— Approved a resolution to approve issuance of the remaining 2021 Summer Fireworks Permits.
The next Papillion City Council meeting will be on April 6.