Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council met and discussed the following at its March 16 meeting:

— Approved an ordinance to amend a zoning ordinance having to do with Off-Street Parking.

— Approved an ordinance the Papillion Municipal Code having to do with the adoption of regulations for driveway and on-street parking location, design and construction.

— Approved a resolution regarding Regulations for Driveway and On-Street Parking Location, Design, and Construction by resolution as authorized in the Papillion Municipal Code.

— Approved an ordinance to amend zoning regulations having to do with accessory uses for Civic use types.

— Approved an ordinance to amend Papillion Municipal Code to allow Multiple-family Residential in the CC Community Commercial District by Special Use Permit; and to adopt site regulation for Multiple-family residential.

— Approved a resolution to purchase golf cars for use at the Eagle Hills Golf Course, and to enter into a Lease-Purchase Agreement to finance the purchase of the golf cars.

— Approved a resolution to approve the lease of 166 GPS units for golf cars on the Tara Hills and Eagle Hills Golf Courses.